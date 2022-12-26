iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,333 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $58,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $104.28 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $91.24 and a 12 month high of $110.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

