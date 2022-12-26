iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL) Shares Sold by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,116 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Planned Solutions Inc. owned approximately 2.19% of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.11. 42 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,860. iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.25.

