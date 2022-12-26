iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Custos Family Office LLC

Custos Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 6.3% of Custos Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 174,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,095,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7,680.9% in the third quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 188,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,612,000 after buying an additional 186,262 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

BATS QUAL traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.44. The company had a trading volume of 799,654 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.04 and a 200 day moving average of $115.04.

