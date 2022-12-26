iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stake Lifted by Stone Asset Management Inc.

Stone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 4.1% of Stone Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Stone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 17,945,480 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,409,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,233,886,000 after acquiring an additional 297,089 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,416,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,075,181,000 after acquiring an additional 157,541 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,213,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,670,000 after acquiring an additional 419,021 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,234,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,841,000 after acquiring an additional 36,201 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.06 on Monday, reaching $151.39. The company had a trading volume of 263,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,946. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $171.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.