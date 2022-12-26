iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $174.39 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $227.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.28.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

