iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stone Asset Management Inc.

Stone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,796 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up about 9.6% of Stone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $14,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $214.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,803. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.45. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.88 and a 1 year high of $298.61.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.