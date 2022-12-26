iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stake Raised by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 3,404.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,501,000 after purchasing an additional 17,511 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000.

Shares of IWS traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.51. 10,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,147. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $124.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

