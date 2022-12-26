iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $94.87. 184,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,619,501. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.18. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

