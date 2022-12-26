JLB & Associates Inc. Has $16.16 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises 2.9% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $16,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 112.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 72.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Amphenol by 497.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 40.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 46.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,777. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.00.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.40.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

