JLB & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,483 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Diageo comprises 1.9% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $10,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 135.5% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 206.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 10,000.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($65.96) to GBX 5,010 ($60.86) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Erste Group Bank cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,350 ($40.69) to GBX 3,160 ($38.39) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($52.84) to GBX 4,500 ($54.66) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,164.44.

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo Profile

Diageo stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $180.12. 4,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,989. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $223.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.72 and its 200-day moving average is $176.99.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.