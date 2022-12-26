JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 327 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

JLB & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Henry Schein worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HSIC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.64. The company had a trading volume of 17,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,765. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $92.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 5.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.44.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In related news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,018.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,951,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,018.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,951,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,246 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Get Rating

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

