JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 541 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

JLB & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $8,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Up 0.7 %

PGR stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.44. 52,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,721,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $100.81 and a 1-year high of $134.50. The firm has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.18.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $614,609.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,663 shares in the company, valued at $4,358,497.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,470 shares of company stock worth $11,932,592 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.77.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

