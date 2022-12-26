JLB & Associates Inc. Trims Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

JLB & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,391,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 57,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 95,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

NYSE CBRE traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.67. The stock had a trading volume of 20,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,556. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.06. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 24.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

