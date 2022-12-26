John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,550 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 64.9% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 369,027 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $44,892,000 after acquiring an additional 145,278 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,436 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.7% during the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 54.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sante Capital Fund LP bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,545,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EA. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.10.

Shares of EA opened at $121.51 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $142.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.68%.

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total value of $174,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,261. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $105,464.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,477.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total value of $174,345.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,261. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,960 shares of company stock worth $4,911,038 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

