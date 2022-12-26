John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 603,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,315 shares during the quarter. OGE Energy comprises 3.9% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.30% of OGE Energy worth $22,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,857,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,519,000 after acquiring an additional 25,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 19,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of OGE Energy to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $117,251.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,601.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OGE Energy stock opened at $40.02 on Monday. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $42.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. OGE Energy had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.70%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

