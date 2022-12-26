John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,860,000 after buying an additional 46,584 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.79. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $52.10.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 93.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.