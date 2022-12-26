John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $3.04 Million Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,550 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 310.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,818.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,818.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMware Stock Down 0.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. StockNews.com cut VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on VMware to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.86.

Shares of VMW opened at $121.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.44. The company has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.69. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $136.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. VMware had a negative return on equity of 1,930.43% and a net margin of 10.68%. Research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.