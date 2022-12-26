John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,657 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAX. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 11.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,117,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,656,000 after acquiring an additional 112,051 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in Baxter International by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 271,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,061,000 after buying an additional 26,245 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 208.4% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Baxter International by 27.8% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 105,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,200,000 after buying an additional 22,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 136,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,567,000 after buying an additional 25,653 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAX. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Baxter International stock opened at $50.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.11. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.29.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a positive return on equity of 22.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently -24.58%.

Baxter International Profile

(Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.