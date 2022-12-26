John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Purchases 19,750 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,750 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.18% of Flowserve worth $5,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter valued at about $293,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 169.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 847,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,437,000 after buying an additional 533,695 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 70.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 47,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 15.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,181,000 after purchasing an additional 247,571 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $30.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.62. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $37.59.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $872.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.17 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Flowserve from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

