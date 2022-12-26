John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the third quarter worth $1,072,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at $321,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 50.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3.7% in the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.11.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $133.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.54 and its 200 day moving average is $121.60. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.98 and a 1 year high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $605.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.60 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

