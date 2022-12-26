John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 10,062 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,062 shares during the quarter. MDU Resources Group makes up about 2.0% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of MDU Resources Group worth $11,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 178.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $30.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.97. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $32.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.74.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 53.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

