John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 7,400 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BE. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 24.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,211,000 after acquiring an additional 734,694 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 83.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,612,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,606,000 after acquiring an additional 732,110 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 21.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,840,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,753,000 after buying an additional 685,213 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,143,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 64.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,198,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,938,000 after buying an additional 469,679 shares during the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Bloom Energy
In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $25,583.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $159,244.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,178,325.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $25,583.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,101 shares of company stock valued at $649,230. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE BE opened at $18.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.70. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.81.
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
