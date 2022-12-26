JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 105.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 1.6% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 212,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 287,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,703,000 after acquiring an additional 31,235 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.17. 89,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,668,170. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $63.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.97.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.