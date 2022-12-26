Kava (KAVA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $246.65 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00004075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $246.65 million and $9.04 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00069147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00054023 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001003 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008016 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00023021 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000209 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 359,581,429 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,610,437 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

