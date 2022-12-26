KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of KBR to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR opened at $52.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.12. KBR has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $56.94.

KBR Announces Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. KBR had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, analysts predict that KBR will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $177,465.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $72,971.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,524.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $177,465.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,611.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KBR by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,250,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,188,000 after buying an additional 39,673 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in KBR by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,824,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,751,000 after buying an additional 58,460 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in KBR by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,472,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,415,000 after buying an additional 64,012 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,396,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,029,000 after buying an additional 142,941 shares during the period. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in KBR by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,432,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,135,000 after buying an additional 37,414 shares during the period.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

See Also

