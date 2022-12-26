KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Shares Acquired by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the quarter. KemPharm comprises about 1.4% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. owned 0.88% of KemPharm worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in KemPharm by 28.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,095 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in KemPharm by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,617 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 76,273 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in KemPharm by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 75,612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in KemPharm by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,253,334 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in KemPharm by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,516,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,630,000 after purchasing an additional 33,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.39% of the company’s stock.
KemPharm Trading Down 2.3 %
KMPH stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.29. 3,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,931. KemPharm, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.29.
KemPharm Company Profile
KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.
