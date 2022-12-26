KILT Protocol (KILT) Trading 43% Higher Over Last Week

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. During the last week, KILT Protocol has traded 43% higher against the U.S. dollar. KILT Protocol has a total market capitalization of $45,427,026,135,684.10 billion and approximately $26,804.50 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KILT Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00002400 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $864.79 or 0.05142746 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.91 or 0.00498993 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,971.68 or 0.29565570 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000282 BTC.

KILT Protocol Profile

KILT Protocol’s launch date was November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KILT Protocol is medium.com/kilt-protocol. The official website for KILT Protocol is kilt.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

