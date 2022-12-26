Kindred Group (OTC:KNDGF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kindred Group (OTC:KNDGF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

KNDGF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Kindred Group from SEK 113 to SEK 120 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kindred Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Kindred Group Stock Up 65.6 %

Shares of KNDGF stock opened at $10.85 on Thursday. Kindred Group has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $12.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average is $8.36.

About Kindred Group

Kindred Group plc operates an online gambling business primarily in Europe, Australia, and North America. The company offers sports betting, including horse racing; poker; casino and games; and bingo through various brands, such as the 32 Red, bingo.com, Casinohuone, Kolikkopelit, Maria Casino, Storspelare, Unibet, Vlad Cazino, and OttoKasino.

