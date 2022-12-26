Komodo Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $401,529.66 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001118 BTC on popular exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $25.47 million and approximately $401,529.66 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Komodo has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00238239 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00075727 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00055463 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003199 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000265 BTC.

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,283,427 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

