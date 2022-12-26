LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Buys 290 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 101.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 98,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 49,876 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 45.2% during the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.1% during the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 189.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPOT stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $77.70. 34,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,750. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $247.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.20.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.11). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPOT. Piper Sandler started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.32.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

