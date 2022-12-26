LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Buys New Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 216.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB traded up $1.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.99. The company had a trading volume of 466,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,269,953. The company has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average of $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $28.96 and a 1-year high of $56.04.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,152,064.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,551 shares in the company, valued at $10,067,772.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock valued at $196,612,911. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

