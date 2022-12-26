LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,521 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 3.5% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 190.0% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth approximately $16,329,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 92.6% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Argus boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.43.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $367.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,102. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $375.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $359.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

