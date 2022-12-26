LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Purchases 18,945 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 742.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,945 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 415.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Celanese by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CE traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.56. 41,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,109. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $176.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.40.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 18.51%.

CE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Celanese from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.15.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

