LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Reduces Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. trimmed its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 12,216 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 27.9% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,522,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $154,080,000 after purchasing an additional 168,088 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 165.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 156,624 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $15,852,000 after purchasing an additional 97,532 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,764,199. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $122.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.11.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

