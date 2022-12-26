LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Sells 28,451 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 28,451 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,078 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,027,807,000 after purchasing an additional 584,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,282,861,000 after purchasing an additional 510,546 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,089,112,000 after purchasing an additional 381,275 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $669.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Broadcom Price Performance

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVGO traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $552.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,067. The company has a market capitalization of $230.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $507.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

