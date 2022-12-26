LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Sells 595 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,250 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 58.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,038,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,681,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169,129 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 199.8% during the second quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 4,357,245 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $291,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,945 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 243.8% during the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 3,204,708 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $214,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,519 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 18.7% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,520,038 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,619,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,899 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,100,417 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,407,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lowered shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.87.

Shares of SEA stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $49.92. 107,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,519,156. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $231.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.38 and a 200 day moving average of $63.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

