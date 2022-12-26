LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Sells 8,897 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. trimmed its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,897 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,675,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,616,000 after buying an additional 1,631,598 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,237,000 after buying an additional 925,010 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after purchasing an additional 639,701 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,676,000 after purchasing an additional 562,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after purchasing an additional 347,177 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $240.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,332. The stock has a market cap of $68.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.95.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,372.40%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,048,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,627.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.50.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.