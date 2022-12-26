LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Takes $201,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 51,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.2% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.2% in the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,267.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock valued at $196,612,911 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock traded up $1.60 on Monday, hitting $52.99. The stock had a trading volume of 466,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,269,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.19 and its 200-day moving average is $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $28.96 and a 52-week high of $56.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

