LGT Group Foundation Has $13.04 Million Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

LGT Group Foundation cut its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $13,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 79,300.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at $67,000. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLF shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SLF stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $46.46. The stock had a trading volume of 30,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,203. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $58.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.66.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 13.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.528 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.53%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

