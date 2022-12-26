LGT Group Foundation Has $18.71 Million Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

LGT Group Foundation raised its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,639 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation owned 0.14% of NetApp worth $18,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 114.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,814,854 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $118,401,000 after purchasing an additional 967,832 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 233.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 648,847 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $42,331,000 after buying an additional 454,119 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 176.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 646,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $53,669,000 after buying an additional 412,291 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 26.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,939,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,969,000 after buying an additional 411,165 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NTAP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.04. The company had a trading volume of 18,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,368. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.90. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.16 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 30.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTAP. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Loop Capital cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.55.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

