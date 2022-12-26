LGT Group Foundation Has $25.27 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

LGT Group Foundation decreased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,569 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.0% of LGT Group Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $25,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at BlackRock
In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,471,925.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Trading Up 0.1 %
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BlackRock Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.21.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
