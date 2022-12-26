LGT Group Foundation Has $7.31 Million Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 16.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 173,108 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,837 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $7,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,372.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

NYSE:AEM traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.62. The stock had a trading volume of 190,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,959. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $67.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.59%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

