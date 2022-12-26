LGT Group Foundation Raises Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 207.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 120.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,422,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.47 and a 200-day moving average of $56.74. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

