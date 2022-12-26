LGT Group Foundation Sells 89,037 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

LGT Group Foundation decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,033 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 89,037 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in Walmart by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in Walmart by 60.6% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.58.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.77. The stock had a trading volume of 156,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,035,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.96. The stock has a market cap of $387.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,691,798,939.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,663,921 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

