Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation cut its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,471 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $2,523,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Linde by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.35.

Linde Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $329.33. 22,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.21. The company has a market capitalization of $162.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 61.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

