Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Lipocine to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Lipocine Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Lipocine stock opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.57. Lipocine has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Lipocine

In other Lipocine news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.41 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,403,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,266.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lipocine by 474.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 66,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.