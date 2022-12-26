Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.67.
LQDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Liquidia from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Liquidia to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ LQDA opened at $6.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.35. Liquidia has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $397.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.24.
Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.
