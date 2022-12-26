Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

LQDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Liquidia from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Liquidia to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Liquidia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA opened at $6.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.35. Liquidia has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $397.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.24.

Institutional Trading of Liquidia

About Liquidia

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Liquidia by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Liquidia by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Liquidia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.