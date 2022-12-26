Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys New Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,546,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,600,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CAT opened at $239.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $124.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $241.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

