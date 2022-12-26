Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys New Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 80,900 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,724,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,851,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,416,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 221.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 261.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,154,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $117,962,000 after purchasing an additional 835,069 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE stock opened at $116.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $182.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $170.12.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

