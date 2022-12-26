Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $14.05 Million in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 64,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,048,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 152.1% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,893 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock opened at $242.26 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.16.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.